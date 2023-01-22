First Warning Forecast: Drier weather returns Monday, but windy

Meteorologist Jim Duncan's First Warning Forecast

Low pressure that has been bringing our Sunday rain will move up the coast to New England by early Monday. We'll see some sun return, but a few light showers will still be possible early Monday as an upper trough scoots through, ushering in increasing winds from the west and northwest midday Monday through evening.

Tuesday will be a sunny, quiet day weatherwise, before another storm moves in Wednesday, bringing our next round of rain along with windy conditions that will continue through Thursday. Dry weather is in the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday Night through Monday morning: Rain Sunday night diminishes before sunrise Monday, with a brief bounce in temperatures before falling back to the lower to mid 40s by sunrise.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few light showers still possible, especially early. Winds will increase during the morning through afternoon with gusts of 20-25mph or higher from the west-northwest. Highs will be lower 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable with highs near 50

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain developing, mainly afternoon, then continuing at night. Winds increase from the south that could be quite strong, and will also push temperatures up to near 60 late Wednesday or Wednesday evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny and still windy Starts mild before much colder air quickly arrives. Highs lower 50s.

Friday: Sunny and cold. Highs upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs lower 50s.

Meteorologist Jim Duncan

