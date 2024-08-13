First Warning Forecast: Dry and comfortable through the end of the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another comfortable day on tap for Wednesday. High temperatures will remain in the low 80s with pretty low humidity levels. Skies will be mostly sunny.

A very similar day on tap Thursday. Highs will trend in the low and mid 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Finally, Friday wraps up with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a late night shower.

The humidity will be on the rise just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s on Saturday with a slight chance of a spotty storm. A little bit better chance on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

The unsettled weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Expect chances for storms and highs in the mid and upper 80s both days.

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

