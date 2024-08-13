Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Dry and comfortable through the end of the work week

Posted
and last updated

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another comfortable day on tap for Wednesday. High temperatures will remain in the low 80s with pretty low humidity levels. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Dew Point Chart.png

A very similar day on tap Thursday. Highs will trend in the low and mid 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Lawn Mowning Forecast.png

Finally, Friday wraps up with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a late night shower.

The humidity will be on the rise just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s on Saturday with a slight chance of a spotty storm. A little bit better chance on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Evening Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

The unsettled weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Expect chances for storms and highs in the mid and upper 80s both days.

7 Day PM.png

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Stats Track.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device