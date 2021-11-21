First Warning Forecast: Dry and milder today, rain moves in early Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be milder ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect highs in the low and mid 60s. Clouds will continue to build in as the day progresses. Overcast skies are expected by the afternoon and evening. Mild overnight thanks to all the cloud cover. Temperatures will cool to the low 50s.

The cold front will cross early Monday with showers spreading across the area overnight and into the first half of Monday. It will be on the windy side with winds out of the southwest, switching to the northwest at 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will plummet Monday night. Expect lows in the upper 20 and low 30s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day we've had so far this season. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s, but will feel like the 20s and 30s due to the gusty northwesterly wind. Skies will be mostly sunny, but that sunshine will be deceiving!

Sunshine will continue on Wednesday with highs near 50.

A nice warm up just in time for Thanksgiving! Highs will warm to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy for Black Friday with highs in the upper 50s.

