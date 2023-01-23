First Warning Forecast: Dry and sunny before a stormy Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After a gloomy and misty start, we will see clouds clear out this afternoon. Highs will warm to the low 50s. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the north and northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Skies will be clear overnight which means a frigid start to your Tuesday. Many areas will wake up in the upper 20s and low 30s, so be sure to layer up!

More sunshine will break out on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.

A big storm system will move in on Wednesday. This will bring rain, wind and storms to the area. We are under a level one for severe storms, which means an isolated severe storm is possible. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Winds could gust up to 40 mph in non severe storms. It will also be our mildest day of the week with highs near 60.

The wind will stick around through Thursday with highs in the low 50s with more sunshine breaking out. Friday will feature wall to wall sunshine, but it will be the coldest day of the week with

highs only in the upper 40s.

The weekend looks like it's shaping up to be nice. We will have lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. A few more clouds will build in on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

