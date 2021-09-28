First Warning Forecast: Dry and warm most of the day, severe threat this evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Winds will pick up a bit out of the southwest today. Dewpoints and temperatures will climb and highs will warm to the mid 80s. This will be the warmest day of the week. A cold front will cross the area during the afternoon and evening bringing a chance of late-day isolated showers and storms. Strong to severe storms will be possible especially across the peninsulas. The Storm Prediction Center has the far northern portions of the viewing area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Dry weather heading into Wednesday as high pressure builds over the area. It will be about 10 degrees cooler behind the front with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Sunshine will continue to prevail on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will continue to increase out of the north and northeast.

Expect breezy conditions Friday through Sunday. A system will be to the north of the area, but looks like high pressure will dominate and will keep the area dry through the weekend, but we will continue to monitor this. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s.

Tropical Update:

Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday. A turn toward the north is expected by Friday. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday and Thursday. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Meteorologist April Loveland

