First Warning Forecast: Dry stretch continues through Christmas Day

Another cold start. Many areas are waking up in the 20s and 30s. Not as breezy today. Highs will only warm to the mid 40s.

We'll rebound to the low 50s by Thursday, which is the First Day of Winter. Expect plenty of sunshine.

A few more clouds on Friday with highs falling back into the upper 40s.

As of now, looks like we will get a dry weekend! Temperatures will be in the low 50s on Saturday and then the mid 50s on Christmas Eve. Skies will be partly cloudy. We could see a spotty shower late Christmas Day, but not looking too bad. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s, which is above normal for Christmas Day.

