First Warning Forecast: Dry stretch ends tonight, possible wintry mix

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Increased rain chances overnight. Some of us could see a wintry mix to start before everything transitions to rain. Expect showers overnight and into Tuesday.

Widespread rain on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Milder and drier on Saint Patrick's Day, but doesn't look like we'll see a ton of sunshine. Highs will warm to the low 60s. A slight chance of showers late Wednesday, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Showers and possible storms on Thursday as a cold front moves in. There is a chance for storms to become strong to severe. It will be milder and breezy with highs in the low and mid 60s.

Scattered showers will continue into Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Spring arrives on Saturday at 5:37 AM EDT, but it won't feel like it. Highs will only warm to the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. It will also be on the breezy side with a cold northerly wind. Scattered showers will return on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

More wet weather heading into Monday. Expect scattered storms and highs near 60 degrees.

