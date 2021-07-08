First Warning Forecast: Elsa bringing strong winds, flash flooding risk, and tornado threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Tropical Storm Warning for Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, York, Mathews, Gloucester, Middlesex, Accomack, Northampton (VA), Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Bertie. A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds (39+ mph) are expected within this area within the next 36 hours.

*** Flash Flood Watch from Noon Thursday to 2 AM Friday for Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, York, Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Accomack, Northampton (NC)

Elsa moving in today… Expect a warm and muggy morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain from Elsa will move in by midday. Heavy rain will continue this evening and tonight. Most of the area will see 1” to 3” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible, with a risk for flash flooding. Winds will ramp up through the day, reaching 20-30 mph with gusts to 40+ tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible, including a risk for isolated tornadoes. Storm surge flooding is possible for southern facing tributaries.

Rain and wind from Elsa will move out very early Friday morning. We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. highs will warm to the low 90s tomorrow.

Highs will linger in the upper 80s this weekend. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm possible (20-30% chance). Highs will warm back to the low 90s next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: PM Rain, Storms, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-20 G30+

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The center of Elsa moves into southern South Carolina. Elsa is centered about 90 miles WNW of Charleston, SC and moving NE at 18 mph.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move over South Carolina and North Carolina today, pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by tonight, and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday and Friday night. The system should move over Atlantic Canada by Friday night and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some re-strengthening is possible tonight and Friday while the system moves close to the northeastern United States. Elsa is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone Friday night or Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles mainly over water to the southeast of the center.

