First Warning Forecast: Fall feel before the rain moves in

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly clear overnight. Lows will cool to the 40s and low 50s.

The dry stretch will continue into Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Clouds will build in on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s, which will end up being the warming day of the week.

A cold front will move in Thursday bringing our next chance of showers. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s which is normal for this time of year. Showers will continue overnight and move out by Friday morning.

A dry and fall-like weekend on tap. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

