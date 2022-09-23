First Warning Forecast: Fall temperatures have arrived; Windy with a rough surf Friday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning! Fall temperatures have arrived! Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster ride this weekend into next week. We’ll also have a few windy days here and there and some tropical impacts throughout the next 7 days.

There will be lots of sunshine to enjoy throughout today and much cooler air. High temperatures around 70° today. The main nuisance will be the wind. 15-25 MPH north-northwest winds persist with gusts up to 35 MPH. It’s also not a good day to be on or in the water. Hurricane Fiona is bringing us a very rough surf. 7-10' breaking waves in the Atlantic and 5-6' waves in the Chesapeake Bay. There is a Gale Warning in effect until 1 PM Friday.

Winds will die down tonight. Lows cool into the mid 50s. Clouds start passing through late tonight and throughout Saturday morning.

This weekend we’ll be on a gradual warming trend. Highs in the mid 70s Saturday jump to the mid 80s Sunday. On Sunday, a system will pass through. This will bring us windy conditions throughout the day and passing clouds. Rain looks to hold off until Sunday night and should end early Monday morning.

Behind this system, temperatures move toward a gradual cooling trend. Highs in the low 80s start off the workweek and by the middle of the week, we’ll be back in the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine and mostly dry the first half of the workweek. The second half of the workweek largely depends on the track Tropical Depression Nine takes. We could see rain from that system as early as Thursday.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the middle of the Caribbean Sea. It’s located 615 miles ESE of Kingston, Jamaica moving WNW at 13 MPH. It will soon become Hermine, forecast to become a tropical storm tonight, eventually strengthening into a category 2 hurricane as it tracks through Cuba and into Florida. Then, it will likely ride along the east coast impacting us locally the second half of next week.

Hurricane Fiona is now down to a Category 3 hurricane with 125 MPH sustained winds. It’s located 155 miles NW of Bermuda and is booking it NNE at 25 MPH. Fiona is bringing us a very rough surf today. 7-9 feet breaking waves.

Tropical Storm Gaston is 140 miles NNW of Faial Island in the Central Azores. It's moving ESE at 9 MPH with 60 MPH sustained winds. Gaston will stay in the Azores as it weakens and eventually dissipates.

There are 2 other areas being watched for development in the Atlantic. One along Africa’s coast and another in the middle of the Tropics. The wave on Africa’s coast has a 70% chance of formation in the next 48 hours. The wave in the middle of the Tropics has a 30% chance of formation in the next 5 days.