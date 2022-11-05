First Warning Forecast: Feeling more like May this weekend!

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Daylight Saving Time Ends...Don't forget to turn your clocks back 2:00 AM Sunday!

A gorgeous spring-like day in November. If you have been holding on to the warmer weather, we've got some of that this weekend. Expect more sun than clouds today with highs in the upper 70s. A few 80s are possible.

The warm weather will continue on Sunday. Highs will warm to the upper 70s to near 80, but more clouds will build in as the day progresses.

Monday will be our last really warm day. Highs will once again soar to the mid and upper 80s. Some patchy fog is possible to kick off the day with a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

Election Day is looking dry, but windy! Hang on to your hats! It will be much cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 20-30 mph, with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday will still be on the windy side, but expect more clouds. Temperatures will be near-normal in the mid 60s.

Shower chances will go up on Thursday. Expect scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s. Showers will continue to end the work week with highs warming back into the low 70s.

