First Warning Forecast: Fewer storms but still hot and humid

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Our stormy weekend will be giving way to a somewhat quieter pattern into the early days of this week, but the summertime heat and humidity will persist. The weather pattern continues to be a bit on the unsettled side, with a diffusing front still hanging out close to the coast along the western flank of the offshore Bermuda High.

The afternoon shower or storm chances will be running a little lower though Monday, with slightly higher bets each afternoon as the week progresses. Daily highs will be close to 90 Monday and a little higher thereafter. Of course the heat index will make it feel even hotter. The good news is that a brief break in the heat is still in the forecast for next weekend, with slightly lower temperatures and humidity.

Regarding that smoke from the the Canadian fires, it continues to spread to the east, and some of it may be seen over Virginia going into Tuesday. it will probably disperse quite a bit by then, so affects on air quality may be minimal.