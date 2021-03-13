First Warning Forecast: Spring forward, several days with rain

First Warning Forecast

Spring forward...

Warmer during the afternoon hours today after a clear and cold morning. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 68 with increasing clouds later.

Increased Fire Danger today due to a combination of dry vegetation, low humidity and gusty west/northwest winds. Use caution when handling machinery or discarding cigarettes and matches. Any fire started in these conditions could quickly spread and become a wildfire.

Several rounds of rain likely for this week ahead. Expect chilly temperatures in the 40s Monday with light rain. Steady rain showers likely Tuesday and Wednesday, yet temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s for midweek. Scattered rain is on tap for St. Patrick's Day!

Spring arrives on Saturday at 5:37 AM EDT, but it won't feel like it. Highs will only warm to the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

