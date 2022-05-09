First Warning Forecast: Flood threat continues along with chilly & breezy weather

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Coastal flooding, wind and clouds over the next few days before temperatures warm and rain chances increase.

An area of low pressure continues to hang out off the coast. That means more clouds, wind, and tidal/coastal flooding over the next few days. Highs will struggle to hit 60 this afternoon, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see more clouds near the coast and more sunshine inland. A few showers are possible but most of the area will stay dry. It will continue to be very windy with NNE winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35+ mph. Expect another round of moderate to major level tidal flooding near our afternoon/evening high tide. Expect very rough surf and the potential for overwash on the Outer Banks.

We'll see much of the same on Tuesday with highs near 60 and another round of tidal/coastal flooding.

We should see more sunshine break out by Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. It will still be breezy with yet another round of tidal flooding, but it won't be quite as bad.

Winds will ease up for the rest of the week and temperatures will trend warmer. Rain chances will go up on Thursday and Friday. Expect scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and into the mid 70s by Friday.

Shower chances will continue into the weekend and temperatures will continue to be warmer. Highs will warm to the mid 70s to low 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

