First Warning Forecast: Fog around this morning, followed by sun and clouds

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

New Year's Eve ended up being 41° warmer than Christmas Eve.

We're still dealing with some areas of dense fog this morning. Be sure to exercise caution if you're headed out this morning. Temperatures will range throughout the 50s and 60s today. A little cooler to the north and along the coast. We'll call it 62° today, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

New Year's Day

Temperatures will continue to trend above normal heading into the first week of January. Highs will even warm into the 70s by Wednesday.

Rain chances will remain low through midweek. Showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

We'll keep a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Thursday, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

After days of above normal temperatures, temperatures will dip below normal on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Meteorologist April Loveland

