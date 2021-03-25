Menu

First Warning Forecast: 80s, plus weekend storm chances

Partly cloudy
Posted at 4:51 AM, Mar 25, 2021
First Warning Forecast

Spring is here… from fresh blooms to rising temperatures, the weather is becoming more inviting for outdoor activities. Plan on partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid/upper 70s today. Watch for those stray shower chances.

Our warmest day of the week with highs near 85 is Friday. Expect windy conditions at 15 to 25 from the southwest and gusts upwards 35+ mph. A scattered shower/storm is possible as cold front moves in, but rain will not be widespread.

A 50/50 weekend weather wise... Gorgeous weather Saturday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Be ready to take action Sunday due to an increasing threat for scattered showers and possibly even thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. We'll continue to update you on the severity and timing of the storms on track for Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

