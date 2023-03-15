First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning, milder temps through the end of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are possible. Be sure to protect your plants!

We'll finally warm to above-normal temperatures on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. The warmest day of the week will be Friday with highs in the low 70s. St. Patrick's Day is looking dry and mild during the daylight hours.

Rain chances will increase late Friday and Saturday. Expect showers mainly during the morning hours on Saturday.

We'll dry out on Sunday and Monday. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the upper 40s. The First Day of Spring is on Monday, but it will be our coldest day with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.

