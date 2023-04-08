First Warning Forecast: Gloomy day with scattered showers (especially North Carolina)

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Unsettled weather today. An area of low pressure will move south of the area spreading rain across North Carolina with showers also possible across Virginia. Even though the bulk of rain will be seen across North Carolina, clouds will stick around for the entire area. It will be gloomy, chilly and windy with winds increasing out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. We could see a little minor tidal flooding due to the persistent northeasterly winds. Nuisance tidal flooding will be possible over the next few days. Ocean overwash will be possible along the southern Outer Banks. It will be on the chilly side with highs only reaching the low 50s.

A few lingering showers across North Carolina on Easter Sunday. Otherwise, expect partial clearing as the day progresses. It will still be windy with winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal, with highs in the mid 50s.

Conditions will continue to improve on Monday. Sunshine will break out with highs near 60. The warming trend persists with highs warming to the upper 60s on Tuesday, upper 70s on Wednesday and then to 80 degrees on Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine. A few isolated showers will be possible on Friday, but it's still looking warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Meteorologist April Loveland

