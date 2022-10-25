First Warning Forecast: Gloomy skies, but a warmup is on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Clouds again for most of the day today. We could see a little clearing to the west by the late afternoon and evening. Very similar to Monday. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s along the coast, with a few 70s inland.

Cloudy again Wednesday morning. We should see a few more peaks of sunshine compared to Tuesday. It will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid 70s.

Turning breezy for the end of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 60s Thursday. Clouds will start to build back in on Friday. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15, with higher gusts possible. Highs will be cooler in the mid 60s.

A spotty shower will be possible on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60s, still breezy.

Morning low temperatures will also trend closer to normal for the entire week.

Shower chances will increase on Halloween.

