First Warning Forecast: Gloomy today, Severe storm threat tomorrow

First Warning Forecast

An increasing severe weather threat for Thursday...

Right now, it's mostly cloudy and cool with patchy drizzle and fog. Highs today in the low/mid 50s and temperatures will remain steady throughout the night. Rain chances will ramp up tomorrow morning, but the threat of strong-to-severe storms will likely occur during the late afternoon and evening.

A LEVEL 3 of 5 with 5 being the highest threat for severe storms has been issued for most of our area. The storms are timing out for Thursday 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. Severe storms from this event will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes. This is not a reason to panic, instead prepare now by knowing your safe place. In addition, temperatures will warm into the 70s ahead of the late day severe threat.

Rain and gusty winds will continue into Friday. Improving conditions just in time for the weekend with partly sunny skies, yet windy and chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s.

