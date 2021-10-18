First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous fall-like start to the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High pressure building in this morning with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Many communities will head out the door in the 40s! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine today with highs warming to near 70. Just shy of our normal high of 72 degrees. Skies will continue to be clear overnight. It will be chilly once again with lows in the upper 40s.

A warming trend will take place this week, with temperatures a few degrees warmer every day. Tuesday will be very seasonal with highs in the low 70s under sunny skies. A few more clouds will build in on Wednesday and winds will turn to the southwest. This will help to bring in some warmer air. Expect highs in the mid 70s. More sunshine will break out on Thursday and it will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Watching a possible disturbance on Friday which could bring a few showers. Keeping a slight 30 percent chance. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Looking cooler and mostly dry heading into the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

