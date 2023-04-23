First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous Sunday, cooler than normal work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A gorgeous Sunday ahead!

Temperatures will warm to the low 70s, which is normal for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few clouds mixing in. Today will actually be the warmest day of the next 7, so get outside and enjoy!

We'll enter a much cooler stretch of weather heading into the work week.

Highs will only warm to the low 60s on Monday. A few spotty showers will be possible during the morning hours.

Drier heading into Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

We'll continue with the cool temperatures, but it will turn unsettled by midweek.

Expect a chance for showers by late Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s. It will turn breezy on Thursday with scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s. We'll have another chance to see showers on Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s once again.

Looks like the unsettled weather will even carry into the weekend. Expect some scattered showers on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Meteorologist April Loveland

