First Warning Forecast: Gradual clearing as the day progresses

We'll start trending warmer and drier for the rest of the week. Expect clouds and patchy fog to start the day. It will take awhile for the clouds to break up, but we should see a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s.

More sunshine will break out on Thursday and it will be much warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

The warmest day of the week will be Friday. Highs will soar to the mid 80s. The record high is 89 degrees, set back in 1985.

We are tracking a cold front for this weekend. Scattered showers/storms are possible later Saturday, but this does not look like a big rainmaker for us. It will bring a dramatic change in temperature. We will fall from the mid 80s on Saturday to the low 70s on Sunday.

