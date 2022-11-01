First Warning Forecast: Gradual clearing this evening, more clouds Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After a wet start today, showers are moving out and clouds are thinning. Conditions are on the warm and humid side with highs in the low and mid 70s. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Expect sunshine to start the day Wednesday, with clouds building in by the afternoon as an area of low pressure moves through. We're not expecting any rain, just clouds. It will be a bit cooler than Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

WTKR News 3

The dry weather will carry into Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. More sun will break out as the day progresses. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, with a few higher gusts.

The warmup continues on Friday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Even warmer heading into the weekend with highs in the mid 70 both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will increase on Monday, but it will still be warm for this time of year with highs in the low 70s.

Tropical Update:

Martin is moving toward the east near 12 mph. The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate of forward speed during the next two days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 2 days, and Martin is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.

Lisa is moving toward the west near 14 mph. This general motion with some decrease in forward speed is forecast during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will pass south of the Cayman Islands today, move near or over the Bay Islands of Honduras early Wednesday, and approach Belize later on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is expected, and Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane overnight over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and continue to intensify on Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

