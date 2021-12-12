First Warning Forecast: Gradually warming back up to Spring temperatures

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! The cold front last night knocked us back into late Fall. Temperatures reached the lower 50s this afternoon under a clear sky. Clear skies remain tonight and temperatures will rapidly drop, bottoming out around freezing in the low 30s.

Sunshine continues all day tomorrow and a warming trend begins. Highs in the mid to upper 50s Monday. Temperatures gradually rise to the low 60s Wednesday and upper 60s Thursday. Midweek, clouds increase a bit as we head into an unsettled weather pattern next weekend.

Mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Some isolated to scattered showers possible Saturday afternoon and evening around a cold front. Cooler Sunday around 50°.