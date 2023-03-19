First Warning Forecast: Gradually warming to spring temperatures

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! It was a chilly day in the upper 40s, but at least we had a lot of sunshine to enjoy. This sunshine and dry weather continues for a while as temperatures will gradually warm throughout the workweek.

Spring officially begins tomorrow, but winter has decided to stick around a little longer. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s for most, although some of our inland communities could drop as low as the mid 20s. Most of the area is under a Freeze Warning from 12 AM - 9 AM Monday. Be prepared to bundle up Monday morning and protect any sensitive plants you may already have outside tonight.

Monday will be another sunny and chilly day. Highs once again in the upper 40s. Monday night into Tuesday morning could be another freezing morning with temperatures in the low 30s. Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures will be warmer in the upper 50s.

High pressure starts to exit the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. As it does, we’ll see some clouds starting to develop Tuesday. There will be lots of cloud cover Wednesday and possibly a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will still be able to stay on the warming trend, reaching the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon.

A system to the northwest will begin approaching Thursday. We’ll start to see winds pick up and temperatures continue to rise. Highs on Thursday jump into the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday stay dry, just windy with a little more cloud cover. The cold front of this system arrives Saturday and could bring us isolated rain showers along it.

Behind the cold front, we do cool down, but only to the low to mid 70s Saturday and the seasonable low 60s Sunday. Winds die down Sunday and we’ll see a return of full sunshine.