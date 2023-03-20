First Warning Forecast: Gradually warming up through the end of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

FREEZE WARNING in effect Tuesday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 28 degrees expected for interior areas of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Low temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees are expected near the immediate coast and in urban areas of Hampton Roads.

* IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing

The First Day of Spring is today, but it will be anything but spring-like. Temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 40s. Expect skies to be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will trend warmer for the rest of the week and conditions will remain mostly dry. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s. More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. We could see a couple spotty showers.

The two warmest days will be on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, temperatures will soar to the mid 70s and to 80 on Friday.

Rain chances will remain low through the work week. We could see a stray shower on Wednesday, but the next best chance will come on Saturday.

