First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, increased fire danger and chilly temps

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Below-normal, but dry over the next few days. Warming up and tracking storms by the end of the week.

A chilly start on this Sunday, with high temperatures warming to the low and mid 50s. That almost 10 degrees below-normal for this time of year. A few clouds will build in as the day progresses. It will be on the windy side once again. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.

WTKR News 3

The gusty winds, dry vegetation and low relative humidity, will lead to increased fire danger today and Monday. Remember, open burning is prohibited in Virginia through April 30th.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Skies will be mostly clear overnight and temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s and low 30s. Many areas will get a hard freeze overnight, and you may have to scrape your windshields early Monday.

After a frigid start Monday, temperatures will warm to the low 50s, which is once again, below normal for this time of year. We will see plenty of sunshine.

WTKR News 3

A frozen start to your Tuesday with many areas falling into the upper 20s. Clouds will build in as the day goes on. Expect highs near 50.

More clouds will be around on Wednesday, but it will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

A cold front will cross on Thursday. This will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. It will also be the warmest day of the week with highs near the 80 degree mark.

WTKR News 3

A few lingering showers will be possible on Friday, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

More sunshine will break out on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

Check out your Pollen Forecast:

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

