First Warning Forecast: Heads up! Severe storm threat on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms will move through this evening. A stray shower possible overnight with lows in the mid and upper 50s. A warm front will lift north of the area tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible tonight and Sunday morning.

Turning windy and warm on Sunday. A strong cold front will move through late. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day on Sunday with the main line of storms impacting the area by the late afternoon hours. The biggest threat for severe storms will be during the late afternoon hours through Sunday night. A large portion of the area is under a Level 3 with the biggest threats being: damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts 35-40 mph possible. The cold front will move out late with clearing skies overnight and falling temperatures. Expect lows in the mid 40s.

High pressure will build in just in time to start the work week. It will be sunny and cooler with highs near 60.

Another day of dry weather and sunshine on tap for Tuesday. Milder, with highs in the mid 60s.

A cold front will approach the area of Wednesday with increasing rain and storm chances by the evening hours. Expect wet weather overnight and into the morning hours on Thursday. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. Much colder on Thursday with highs in the low 50s. The winds will crank up on Thursday out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

The coldest day of the week will be Friday. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s. Brr! It will also be windy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Skies will be sunny and the weather will remain dry.

Milder heading into the weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar