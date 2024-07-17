First Warning Forecast: Heat Advisories & the threat of strong to severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Heat Advisory in effect 11 am until 8 pm. Heat Index up to 109°

The dangerous heat will continue today. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower in the low and mid 90s, but dewpoints will be a little higher, so heat index values near 109° will be possible once again.

A slow-moving cold front will move in and bring showers and storms later in the day.

A strong to severe storm is not out of the question. A portion of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms. The peninsulas and Eastern Shore are under a Level 2. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

Better chances for wet weather on Thursday. Scattered storms will be likely on Thursday with high temperatures falling into the mid 80s. Expect a few storms on Friday with highs in the low 80s. There will be a risk of flooding on both Thursday Friday.

Looks like the storms will carry into the weekend. Temperatures will still remain on the lower side for this time of year with highs in the low and mid 80s. Saturday is looking like the wetter day.

Shower and storm chances will continue on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low and mid 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

