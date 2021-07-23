First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity will soon be on the rise

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! It’s been a pleasant end to the week. High temperatures hit the low to mid 80s and humidity stayed low. Tonight, we cool down to the low to mid 60s again.

Saturday will still be quite nice as we remain under the influence of a high pressure system. Mostly dry, plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. This high pressure system moves offshore Sunday and a disturbance, known as a trough, starts to move in. While we remain mostly dry Sunday, typical summertime heat and humidity will return. Highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Similar temperatures remain throughout all next workweek.

An approaching cold front Monday stalls over Hampton Roads Tuesday and remains there through the rest of the workweek. That will bring us scattered thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Beyond that, daily isolated shower/storm chances mostly in the afternoon and evening hours.

One thing that could impact our forecast over the coming week is a potential tropical wave of energy in the Atlantic Ocean. Currently sitting off the coast of Georgia/Florida, a low pressure system has a 40% chance of becoming a more organized tropical system over the next 48 hours. Potentially becoming a tropical depression. Right now, it looks like that system will sit around the same area and not impact us locally, but that could change in the coming days if it does become more organized.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

