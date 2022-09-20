First Warning Forecast: Heat and storms then a 20° temp drop

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures on the rise heading into the first day of fall. A cold front will bring much-needed rain and a 20° temperature drop.

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible.

The warm weather with prevail through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Fall arrives on Thursday, but it will be anything but fall-like as high temperatures soar to the 90 degree mark. A cold front will move through which will bring us a little bit of rain and a much-deserved cool down.

We will get a breath of fresh air just in time to end the work week. Expect highs in the low and mid 70s.

Tropical Update:

Fiona is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. This general motion is expected to continue into tonight, followed by a turn toward the north on Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will gradually move away from the Turks and Caicos tonight and Wednesday, and approach Bermuda late on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph, with higher gusts. Fiona is a category 3 hurricane. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

Gaston is moving toward the north-northeast near 17 mph. A turn to the northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a motion to the east.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

