First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and a threat for severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to the summer-like heat, humidity, and storms… Highs will warm to the upper 80s today. The humidity will make it feel more like the low 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms firing up this afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and pockets of hail possible.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will reach the mid 80s tomorrow as humidity begins to fall. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Wednesday with another chance for scattered showers and storms.

We will see more sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop to the upper 70s on Thursday, but warm back to the mid 80s on Friday. Expect more heat and humidity this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A well-defined, non-tropical low pressure system is located about 120 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Satellite and radar data indicate that thunderstorm activity has continued to increase and become more concentrated near the center of the low early this morning. Environmental conditions are expected to be at least marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation. If this recent development trend continues, then a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could form later today while the system moves northeast away from the United States. The low will move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, ending any opportunity for further development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

A broad low pressure area is located over the Bay of Campeche. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible during the next few days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico, and a tropical depression could form late in the week when the system begins to move slowly north.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

