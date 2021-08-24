First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and another storm chance

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A typical summer day… Highs will climb to the low 90s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, it will feel more like 100 this afternoon. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers/storms will fire up this afternoon to early evening.

Highs will return to the low 90s tomorrow with an afternoon heat index near 100 again. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with another chance for a scattered afternoon shower or storm.

Highs will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the work week. Each day the afternoon heat index will climb to near 100. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a smaller chance for rain.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Henri is post-tropical and moving east over New England.

A broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the east-central tropical Atlantic more than 1000 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little development is expected during the next day or two due to marginally conducive ocean temperatures and strong upper-level winds. Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system moves NW to north at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to form a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea later this week. Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for gradual development and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week while the system moves WNW to NW over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

Another tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located about 500 miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. This activity has become a bit better organized, and some additional development is possible over the next several days while this system moves west to WNW at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

