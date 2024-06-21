First Warning Forecast: Heat index to the triple digits this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extreme heat and humidity this weekend. Tracking rain to start next week.

Warming to near 90 today. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the building humidity. Expect another nice mix of sun and clouds.

More heat and humidity for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values between 100 and 105. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend.

Our next decent chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front on Monday. It will still be hot and humid on Monday with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index in the tripe digits. A slight cool down should move in on Tuesday behind the front.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tropical Update

Watching a small area of low pressure located around 200 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. Environmental conditions remain marginally conducive for some additional

development, and this system could become a short-lived tropical depression as the low moves WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over southeastern Mexico and northern Central America later today. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development after this system moves over the Bay of Campeche on Saturday, and a tropical depression could form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend while it moves slowly NW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

