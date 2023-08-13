First Warning Forecast: Heat sizzles for two more days; Severe storms risk Monday and Tuesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — High heat will continue to start the new week, with an approaching cold front bringing increasing afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances through Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the area under a level 2 risk for severe storms both Monday and Tuesday for mainly later afternoon and evening each day.

The primary risk with any strong or severe storms will be damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall, but large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. It does appear that Tuesday afternoon and evening will pose the better chance for more widespread severe storms as that will be when the cold front moves into and across Virginia.

Temperatures will stay hot through Tuesday before some relief arrives Wednesday. Heat Index levels are expected to be over 100 each day. The temperature trend over the next 5 days shows the break in the heat by midweek.

Shower and storm chances during the upcoming week will decrease after Tuesday.