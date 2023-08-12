First Warning Forecast: Heat surges back Sunday with Heat Advisories

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sunday will bring increasing dewpoints and temperatures that will push our heat index levels to 105-110. Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the area Sunday afternoon through early evening. Take it easy when outside and as usual take extra precautions to stay safe in the heat. There could also be a few isolated storms late Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will bring better late-day storm chances (especially Tuesday afternoon) as low pressure from the Plains moves to the east, dragging a cold front across Virginia late Tuesday. There is a level 1 risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for Monday afternoon and evening, and Tuesday needs to be watched as well for updates from SPC.

Ahead of that cold front we'll stay hot and humid Monday and Tuesday, but tumbling dewpoints behind the front will turn our weather more comfortable by Wednesday.

The rest of the week will bring seasonable temperatures Thursday and Friday, with hot weather returning next weekend. Storm chances will return by week's end.

A quick note on this weekend's Perseids meteor showers that will be peaking Saturday night. Areas with best views will be far inland from the Hampton Roads area, and perhaps along the Outer Banks. While the Perseids are peaking this weekend, they will continue while diminishing through the rest of the month. You will need skies clear of any haze or ambient light (and that's tricky over southeast Virginia). Look anywhere in the night sky.

The tropical picture remains quiet, with no development expected over the next 7 days per the National Hurricane Center's outlook.