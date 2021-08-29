First Warning Forecast: Heating up again, tracking Hurricane Ida

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Typical summer days… We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the upper 80s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity. An isolated shower or storm is possible today.

Highs will warm to the low 90s on Monday with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower or storms possible. The same pattern continues for Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index to 100+.

The leftovers of Hurricane Ida will move over the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday and Thursday. We will see some extra clouds and some scattered showers and storms. Highs will drop to the 80s for the second half of the week.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Isolated Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Category 4 Hurricane Ida to bring life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall to the northern gulf coast beginning later this morning. Ida is centered about 75 miles south the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving NW at 15 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will continue moving across the north-central Gulf of Mexico this morning and make landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana area this afternoon or evening. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday and Monday night.

Satellite and Doppler radar data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts. Ida is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast this afternoon. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Tropical Depression Ten could become a tropical storm today or tomorrow. TD 10 is about 790 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving north at 10 mph. This general motion is expected to continue for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours. Little change in strength is expected thereafter through early this week.

Tropical Depression Eleven expected to become a tropical storm later today. TD 11 is about 1235 miles west of the Azores and moving NE at 15 mph. This direction of motion is expected to continue with further acceleration through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become to a tropical storm later today. The system is then forecast to become post-tropical by Monday.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of west Africa by the middle of this week. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form toward the end of the week as the system moves WNW to NW at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

