First Warning Forecast: Heating up and building humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson's First Warning Forecast

Back to the summer heat & humidity… Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. An isolated shower or storm could fire up this afternoon, but rain will not be widespread. Highs will warm to the upper 80s today, near normal for this time of year. It will be humid, pushing the afternoon heat index into the low and mid 90s.

Get ready for a hot and humid stretch of days. Highs will warm to the low 90s for the rest of the week. The afternoon heat index will climb to the upper 90s on Tuesday and closer to 100 for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with an afternoon “pop-up” shower or storms possible. The chance for showers and storms will go up for the end of the work week and the weekend as a cold front moves in.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A low pressure system located about 380 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form while the low moves WNW at about 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by late tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

An elongated low pressure area located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Development of this system is becoming less likely during the next few days while it moves west to WSW at around 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

