First Warning Forecast: Highs climbing toward 90 on Thursday

It has been even warmer today with highs in the 80s to close to 90 for many of us. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s. It will be a bit on the breezy side both days. Lows will cool to the mid and upper 60s.

A front will move in to end the work week with a chance for a few morning showers. Highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures overnight will dip into the low 50s.

A bit cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Another warm up just in time to start the work week. Expect low rain chances, a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s. Even warmer on Tuesday with more sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms will return by midweek with lows in the low 80s.

