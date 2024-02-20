First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s, end of week showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly clear and cold overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Expect very similar conditions on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. We'll see a few more clouds in the sky.

We'll warm to near 50 by Wednesday. Rain chances will remain low.

Temperatures will soar to the upper 50s on Thursday. Most of the day will be dry. Showers will move in late at night.

Scattered showers during the morning hours on Friday. Highs will warm to the low 60s.

More sunshine will break out just in time for the weekend. Highs in the low 50 on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to trend above normal for the last week of February.

Monday will be mild with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist April Loveland

