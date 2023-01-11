First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 60s, showers and a weekend cool down

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We are tracking warming temperatures and increasing rain chances through the end of the week.

High pressure will keep things dry through Thursday. We will however, have to deal with more clouds than sunshine through the week.

Rain chances will increase late Thursday and carry into Friday morning. Even though we're tracking wet weather on Thursday, high temperatures will soar to the low 60s! It will still be mild on Friday with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

The cold front that will bring us rain on Thursday and Friday, will bring a big drop in temperatures by the weekend. Highs will only warm into the 40s. As of now, the weekend is looking dry, but chilly.

Martin Luther King Junior Day is looking dry with highs in the low 50s. Rain returns on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s.

