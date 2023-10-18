First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 70s before wet weather rolls in

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll start to warm into the 70s by the end of the week.

Rain chances will go up on Friday as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers will be possible.

Showers will linger into Saturday with highs falling into the mid 60s.

Skies will turn partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Even cooler heading into the start of the work week with highs in the low 60s.

