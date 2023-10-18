Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 70s before wet weather rolls in

Posted at 7:20 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 19:24:34-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll start to warm into the 70s by the end of the week.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Rain chances will go up on Friday as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers will be possible.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Showers will linger into Saturday with highs falling into the mid 60s.

Skies will turn partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Even cooler heading into the start of the work week with highs in the low 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

