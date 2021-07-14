First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 90s, shower and storm chances increase to end the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Sunshine to start the day Wednesday with a few clouds building in as the day progresses. It will be another hot one with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. A “pop-up” shower or storm will be possible.

Temperatures will settle in the low 90s for the end of the week, but it will still be humid. Our chances for scattered showers and storms will increase as a cold front moves closer this weekend. Highs should fall back to the 80s early next week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A non-tropical area of low pressure, located several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing near-gale winds, but there only a few showers and thunderstorms present to the east of its center. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive during the next couple of days, some slight development of this system is possible as it drifts generally southwestward over warmer waters. Toward the end of the week, the low is expected to accelerate northeastward and open up into a trough of low pressure to the south of Atlantic Canada.

* Formation chance through 2 days: LOW (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

