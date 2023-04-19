Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Highs near 90 on Thursday, weekend rain chances

Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 12:55:33-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s once again today under mostly sunny skies.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

The warm up will continue into the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday and into the mid 80s on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Rain chances will increase Saturday evening as a cold front approaches. Highs will warm to near 80. Showers will be possible Sunday morning with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png

Even cooler to kick off the work week. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Pollen Forecast:

Pollen Bar Graph.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

