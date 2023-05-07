First Warning Forecast: Highs warming to the low 80s, late-day storm possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A warming trend kicks in today. Temperatures will soar to the low 80s. We haven't seen the 80s for a good two weeks, so for those who love the warmer weather, today is for you!

Showers and storms will be possible this evening. Timing and amount is still uncertain. Models have not been in agreement, but will continue to monitor. If you have dinner plans, just grab the umbrella!

Showers, storms and warm temperatures will continue to kick off the work week. Temperatures will once again warm to the low 80s. Showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday is looking very similar as a cold front moves through. There is however, the threat for some strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening. Most of the area is under a Level 1 for severe storms.

The cold front will bring some cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower.

Mostly sunny by Thursday with highs near 70. Still looking dry on Friday with highs warming to the 80 degree mark.

