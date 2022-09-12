First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, strong to severe storms possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A muggy start with some patchy fog possible this morning, mainly along the Eastern Shore. Shower and storm chances will increase this afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe. We are all under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat. There is also a lot of moisture available, so heavy downpours and localized flooding could also be an issue.

A cold front passes through tonight and early Tuesday morning. Behind the front, high pressure moves in. Clouds clear out Tuesday and we’ll stay mostly sunny Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures go from the mid and upper 80s ahead of the front to low 80s behind it, starting Wednesday. It will feel more like fall as dewpoints go from the 70s to the upper 50s!

Mostly dry next weekend with more sunshine than clouds and high temperatures remaining in the low 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

