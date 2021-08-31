First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid today, Ida leftovers moving our way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another hot and humid day… Highs will return to the low and mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible.

The leftovers of Hurricane Ida will move over the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday and Thursday. We will see extra clouds, scattered showers and storms, and breezy conditions. The biggest chance for rain and storms will be Wednesday night to early Thursday morning. Expect winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will drop from the near 90 on Wednesday to the upper 70s on Thursday.

The end of the week looks very nice! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity. We will warm back to the low and mid 80s this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Ida

Tropical Storm Kate

A well-defined low pressure system is located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic more than 200 miles southwest of the coast of Guinea. Associated shower and thunderstorm activity is beginning to show some signs of organization, and environmental conditions are conducive for additional development of this system. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the low moves west to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

