First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid with a threat for severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A summer day in May… Today will look and feel like a typical summer day. Temperatures will start near 70s this morning and you will notice the added humidity. Highs will warm to the low and mid 90s this afternoon, one of the warmest days so far this year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

Highs will dip to the mid 80s on Thursday, but it will still be muggy. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible in the afternoon. A bigger chance for rain and storms will move in Friday afternoon. Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s.

Expect more clouds with showers and storms on Saturday. Winds will pick up through the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Sunday with leftover clouds and showers in the morning and clearing skies in the afternoon.

We will see more sunshine on Memorial Day with highs in the low 70s, 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

