First Warning Forecast: Hot Labor Day and week ahead

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A large ridge of High pressure over the Southeast will keep our skies dry and temperature hot for Monday to wrap up this Labor Day weekend.

There will be a few clouds at times, but overall still lots of sun. Monday's record high for Norfolk is 96, and we'll probably stay just below that.

More heat will follow for Tuesday and Wednesday (and most of the week ahead).

maxuser

The temperature trend this week will make it feel more like mid-summer over Hampton Roads, with afternoon highs each day running well above normal until Friday and the weekend.

Heat index levels will also inch higher this week, with dew points (and humidity) increasing a bit after Monday.

maxuser

maxuser

Rain will be hard to find with the exception of an isolated shower or storm Wednesday and Thursday, and much better chances Friday and Saturday with our next front.

That front will break the heat and bring cooler more pleasant weather for the weekend, especially by next Sunday.

maxuser

Talking Tropics:

The next system that could be significant for impacts near the Caribbean is in the eastern Atlantic (red "L" and polygon track), and per NHC has a high probability of developing into a tropical depression or storm within the next 7 days.

We'll have to keep close tabs on this, as the steering currents would favor an eventual track into the western Atlantic after next weekend.

maxuser

Here's a list of storm names. The next named system on the list would be "Lee."